MI vs RCB Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MI vs RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Two of the most consistent teams this IPL season. Both are in the top-four but are coming into this contest are losing their respective last matches. A win for either side would have confirmed a playoffs berth had they won. Nevertheless, here’s another chance for them to confirm a spot. The contest would have been billed as Rohit vs Kohli but since the former is most likely to sit out owing to an injury, it may have lost some sheen. Still, this is an important clash considering what’s the prize. The last time these two met, a Super Over was needed with RCB emerging as victorious. Expect another close affair. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score SRH vs DC, Today's T20 Match 47 Live Updates, Dubai: Saha, Warner Off to a Flyer

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 28. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Does Not Get Picked For India Tour of Australia, Fans Slam BCCI on Twitter

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Will Rohit Sharma Play in Abu Dhabi After Not Picked For Australia Tour? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs RCB My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (captain), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RCB Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, ShahbazAhmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ RCB Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.