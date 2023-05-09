Mumbai vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 54: MI vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede stadium 7:30 PM IST May 9, Tuesday
Match Details
Match: MI vs RCB, Match 54, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 9, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede stadium.
MI vs RCB Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer
Probable Playing XIs
MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai/Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff
