Mumbai vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 54: MI vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede stadium 7:30 PM IST May 9, Tuesday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Dream11 Team and Prediction (Image: Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai vs Bangalore IPL 2023, Match 54: MI vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede stadium 7:30 PM IST May 9, Tuesday:

Match Details

Match: MI vs RCB, Match 54, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 9, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede stadium.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer

Probable Playing XIs

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai/Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff

