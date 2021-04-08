MI vs RCB Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 1- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's MI vs RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: In the season-opening encounter of VIVO IPL 2021, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The high-intensity IPL 2021 MI vs RCB match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, looking for a hat-trick of titles, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win an IPL title, in the first match of the tournament. This is the second successive edition of the tournament that will be held behind closed doors after the one last year that was held in the UAE. It is being taken as a test event ahead of the T20 World Cup that will be held in India later this year. The safe and smooth conduct of the tournament will be important for the Board of Control for Cricket in India as it looks to show to the ICC that it has the capability to host the multi-nation tournament during times of pandemic.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – April 9.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

MI vs RCB My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed.

