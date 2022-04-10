New Delhi: With the loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) have joined the ‘four-straight-defeats’ club with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chasing the target of 151, RCB scored 152 in 18.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Anuj Rawat, who scored 66 runs off 47 balls with 2 fours and 6 sixes was awarded the Man of the Match award. Virat Kohli scored 48 runs off 36 balls. Dinesh Kartik and Glen Maxwell took RCB to the finish line.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs MI, Match 18: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Has Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav With Purple Cap

In a Post-match briefing, RCB Captain Faf du Plessis said that it feels “really good”. He said, ” Probably for 18 overs excellent batting, was some quality batting at the end there. Very happy standing here. Would’ve bitten your arm off surely (target of 152). There was something in it for the bowlers with the new ball. Rohit played some good shots, very valuable wicket to get him out.” Also Read - Anuj Rawat Claims to be Enjoying Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis' Company After Heroics During RCB vs MI

Sharma Knew It Was Not Enough

MI Captain Rohit Sharma said that the team knew 150 was not enough on a pitch like this. He said, “Definitely not a 150 pitch, Surya showed us if you bat sensibly, you can get more than what you got. Lot of credit to Surya at least to get us to 150, but we knew that it wasn’t going to be enough.” Also Read - Virat Kohli Loves Rohit Sharma's Air Hug to Pitch Invader During RCB vs MI; Watch VIRAL Video

He continued, “Last game we got 160, this game we got 150-odd, on a pitch like that, it’s not enough. When you come up against an opposition like that, it’s never going to be enough.”

du Plessis Happy With Akash Deep

Praising Akash Deep for his spell of 4 overs where he gave 20 runs and took one wicket, du Plessis said, “Akash Deep was very good. Hold that back of a length with the seam standing up, there was something there. Brilliant bowling performance.”

On Anuj Rawat, the MOM, du Plessis said, “I spoke about him before at the start of the tournament (Anuj Rawat). The potential that he has. Lots of conversations between the two of us.” Rawat, on the hand, said, “Happy and enjoying the company of Virat and Faf.”

RCB Spinner W Hasaranga said that he was happy with the team’s win. He said, “Definitely happy with my performance, but more happy with the team’s win. Normally my googly turns more than leg-break, so I like to bowl googlies more than leg spin. We got some good talent, whenever I get a chance I am ready to take it.”

Collective Performance Missing

Sharma also said that the collective performance from both bat and bowl is missing for MI at the moment. He said, “I have always spoken of collective performance both from bat and ball, that seems to be missing at the moment. Once that comes through, I think we should be good.”