MI Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Gameplan With Nehal Wadhera After Mumbai Indians Rise To Third

Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera stitched a 140-run stand for the third wicket to take the game away from RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after reaching his fifty against RCB. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he and Nehal Wadhera decided to give Royal Challengers Bangalore their own medicine as their hundred-plus stand for the third wicket helped Mumbai Indians win by six wickets and climb to the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

Sent into bat first at the Wankhede Stadium, RCB rode on fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell to post 199/6 in 20 overs, In reply, the Bangalore-based franchise were blown away by a Suryakumar masterclass who scored 83 off just 35 balls.

Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians were in a spot of bother as they lost both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma in the same over. But that didn’t dampen their spirits as Suryakumar showed why is the top-ranked T20I batter in the world clobbering the RCB bowlers for seven fours and six sixes.

The right-hander, who scored fourth fifty in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, revealed the plan in the middle with Nehal was to hit hard in the gaps. “I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan,” Suryakumar said after the game.

“They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow. I said Nehal let’s hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches.

“I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don’t do anything different,” he added. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted they were 20 runs short and didn’t capitalise in the last five overs while batting.

“I think we were at least 20 runs short, in context of the wicket. They are a strong chasing team and they bat deep. We didn’t capitalise in the last five overs, disappointed due to the lack of runs in those five overs. They capitalized the first 6 overs with the pace on,” he said.

The South African also heaped high praise for Suryakumar. “He (SKY) is one of the best, when he gets going, it’s difficult to shut him down,” he added.

