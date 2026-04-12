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MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians end losing streak against Virat Kohlis RCB?

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MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians end losing streak against Virat Kohli’s RCB?

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will be keen to secure a victory after two consecutive losses, as they face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Imdians vs Royal Challengrs Bengaluru, IPL 2026 score and updates (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: It will be a high-voltage clash in IPL 2026 at the Wankhede stadium as Mumbai Indians will be keen to get their campaign back on track against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mumbai started their season on a positive note with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but things haven’t gone their way since as suffered two back-to-back defeats, which have pushed them down to eighth place, with their net run rate also taking a hit. While Rohit Sharma has looked solid in patches at the top, the rest of the batting lineup is yet to find rhythm.

Mumbai Indians still have a few areas to fix, especially in the middle order. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have struggled to find consistency, while captain Hardik Pandya is yet to make a real impact with the bat.

Meanwhile, their bowling unit hasn’t been convincing either. Despite being one of the most reliable bowlers, even Jasprit Bumrah has been in a disappointing form. The change of venue back to their own grounds may force the team to bring in some fresh faces, like Mitchell Santner.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this clash with a solid batting lineup, which features Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and firepower like Tim David and Romario Shepherd adding depth. Even though they lost their last game to Rajasthan Royals, the batting unit still looks strong. Their pace attack has also been boosted by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, giving the team a balanced look on paper

Mumbai Indians lead in their head-to-head battles against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a margin of 19-15,, and have dominated at the Wankhede Stadium, winning six of the last seven meetings there, with RCB’s only victory in that period coming last year.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 20 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult/Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh/Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Mumbai Indins vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score and Updates HERE-

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