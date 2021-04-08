Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming

Arguably cricket’s biggest T20 competition – IPL – is set to get underway from Friday with the two giants of Indian cricket Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading their respective franchises in the season opening clash in Chennai. Five-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians will be against three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk with the tournament returning to India after being held in UAE last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the 28th time MI and RCB will be squaring off against each other with Mumbai winning 17 and Bangalore emerging victorious on 10 occasions before. Last season, the honours were shared with RCB winning in Super Over before MI returned the favour with a five-wicket win. Also Read - IPL 2021: Usain Bolt Dons RCB Jersey Ahead of Season Opener; AB de Villiers Reacts

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2021, Live Cricket Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021, Match 1 will be played on Friday, April 9. Also Read - RCB's Glenn Maxwell Claims he Wasn't Surprised With Massive Bids in IPL 2021 Auction

What are the timings of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match being played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The MI vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The MI vs RCB match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the predicted XIs for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RCB 1st Match IPL 2021 Full Squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel