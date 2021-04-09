Virat Kohli got the better of Rohit Sharma in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Friday. Kohli with his athletic effort dismissed Rohit with a sharp through to send him back to the pavilion without doing much damage. Also Read - MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 1 Live Online Streaming, Chennai: Rohit Sharma Runout

Rohit was dismissed on just 19 as a miscommunication between him and Chris Lynn in the middle helped RCB to get their first breakthrough in the mega IPL opener. Also Read - IPL Live Match Streaming Cricket MI vs RCB: When And Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV Match Preview

On the last ball of the 4th over, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a tight delivery on which Lynn pushed it towards covers where Kohli collected it fast. Rohit ran for a run without much communication with his partner as the RCB skipper threw the ball towards the bowler’s end to run him out. Also Read - Virat Kohli Gives Update on RCB Star Devdutt Padikkal as Opener Misses IPL 2021 Opener vs MI at Chennai



Earlier, Kohli won the toss elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the season opener at Cheppauk Stadium. RCB started the attack with Mohammed Siraj and newly-recruit Kyle Jamieson. Chahal was introduced into attack after just three overs where Lynn and Rohit put him on the backfoot with a four and six respectively. In the end, Chahal had the last laugh with Rohit back in the hut.

Meanwhile, Mumbai made some interesting inclusions in their playing XI as Chris Lynn finally got his debut game for Men in Blue and Golden as Quinton de Kock missed out on the game as he is undergoing quarantine.

On the other hand, RCB picked AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian as their four overseas players.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Ishan Kishan (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Jayant Yadav, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Rajat Patidar, 3 AB de Villiers (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Daniel Christian, 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Shahbaz Ahmed 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal