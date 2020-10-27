MI vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

The tournament is nearing its end. Lots of permutations and combinations being done ranging from who can definitely make the cut to which team has an outside chance. However, neither of Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore have much to worry about. They both are on 14 points each and a win on Wednesday will all but confirm their passage to the IPL 2020 playoffs. Both though are battling injury concern to their key players. Rohit Sharma is expected to sit out for the third straight time while Navdeep Saini has a split webbing.

MI vs RCB Weather Forecast

During the day, the temperature will touch a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius.

MI vs RCB 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

MI vs RCB Pitch Report

Hitting boundaries has been a task at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium compared to the other two venues. But Rajasthan Royals chased down a 190-plus total with 10 deliveries to spare and against a strong MI bowling attack. But that’s not the norm. It may be termed as an exception. However, both MI and RCB have the firepower to defy the odds.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 26 | Mumbai have won- 16 | Bangalore have won- 10

MI vs RCB Fantasy Picks

AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (captain), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RCB Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

