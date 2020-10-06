MI vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 IPL 2020

MI vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back victories in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, reigning champions Mumbai Indians will have their task cut out against Rajasthan Royals as the two teams clash in a high-voltage T20 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Defending champs Mumbai will be eyeing their third win in a row, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in their last two games (most recent first). While the Rohit Sharma-led unit defeated SRH by 34 runs after scoring 208, they came out trumps against KXIP, beating KL Rahul and Co. by 48 runs.

Royals, on the other hand, registered two wins from as many games at the start of the tournament against KXIP and Chennai Super Kings. But they lost their last two games – against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while setting up the total, and against Kolkata Knight Riders while chasing the target. RR will be out to break the two-match losing streak while MI will be eager to complete a hat-trick of wins to register their fourth win of the IPL 2020.

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals for match no. 20 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs RR My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma (VC), Steve Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Kieron Pollard (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Tom Curran and Shreyas Gopal.

MI vs RR Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, and Jaydev Unadkat.

MI vs RR Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

