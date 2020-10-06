

















MI vs RR 2020 IPL 13, Match 20 Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 20 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

In yet another all-round show, reigning champions Mumbai Indians rode pacer Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul and Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten 79 to thrash Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in IPL match no. 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Bumrah's match-winning figures of 4/20 were also his best ever in the history of the league. Apart from him, James Pattinson – 2/19 – and Trent Boult – 2/26 – a scalped a couple of wickets each to restrict RR to a sub-par total of 136 all out in 18.1 overs. MI, after winning the toss and batting first, had scored 193 for four wickets in 20 overs.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, MI (193/4) Beat RR (136 all-out) by 57 Runs in Abu Dhabi

The win also helped MI reclaim the top spot on the points table with eight points from six matches while RR slipped to the seventh place with four from five games. Chasing the target, RR was off to the worst possible start as they lost four of their top-order batsmen — Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Steven Smith (6), Sanju Samson (0), and Mahipal Lomror (11) — with just 42 runs on board in 8.1 overs. While Trent Boult dismissed Jaiswal and Samson, Smith and Lomror became victims of Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar. Opener Jos Buttler – 70 – tried his best to keep his side in the hunt with some lusty blows but lacked support from other RR batters.

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.