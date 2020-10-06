Live Updates

  • 11:49 PM IST

    SKY Scripts ‘Big Win’ For Mumbai Indians!

  • 11:48 PM IST

    MI vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav is the MAN OF THE MATCH. He says that he is feeling much better. Felt that this knock was coming. In the earlier games, he was just finding ways to get out, he honestly admits. Surya says he loves the added responsibility at the top-order. States that the team has asked him to play his natural game. Surya adds that the team winning is the most important feeling. He goes on to say that from the team’s point of view he batted right till the end and then the bowlers came and did their job well.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    MI vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Rohit Sharma – Mumbai Indians captain, says that they have got quality in their side. States that it is about getting out there and getting the job done. Says that his players are quality players. Adds further that the conditions are very helpful here. He says that initially when the League was decided to happen in the UAE, they were unsure of how the conditions would be. But luckily, he says that the conditions have been helpful.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    Mumbai Thrash Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi!

  • 11:38 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES MI vs RR: A simple win for Mumbai in the end. 57 runs, simple but big. Rohit Sharma is a happy skipper. He salutes the support staff and the owners present in the stadium. There was never really a challenge for them, except Buttler. They braved that, got him and then it was all too easy in the end. Mumbai wiped out Jaiswal, Smith and Samson real quick and that largely set the tone for the victory. At 12-3, you would have felt that all was done and dusted. But Buttler was there. A faint hope? Yes. He and Lomror were looking to stabilize things, going slowly in the chase. That in turn started building pressure and Lomror crumbled, 42/4 were Rajasthan then. Buttler then decided enough was enough and decided to get a go along. He started getting the biggies and continued the hitting after getting to his half ton. However, there was just too much on his shoulders. Eventually, he fell for 70 and the chase was largely done and dusted. The last 5 wickets fell for 38 runs and while the platform looked set for Tewatia to do another Sharjah 2.0, it was not to be. A disappointing day in the end for Rajasthan overall.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    MI vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: OUT! CAUGHT. Pattinson removes Ankit Rajpoot for 2. The match ends. Well before time, in spite of all the delays. 11 balls not used by Rajasthan. Not that it would have mattered. Mumbai Indians (193/4) beat Rajasthan Royals (136-all out) by 57 Runs in Abu Dhabi. Bumrah 4/20, Pattinson 2/19, Buttler 70

  • 11:17 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES MI vs RR: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND. Outside off from Bumrah, on a length, Shreyas Gopal looks to run it down to third man but only gets a thick outside edge. Boy, this is ending all too quickly. RR 115/8 in 15.5 overs vs MI (193/4)

  • 11:16 PM IST

    MI vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! BOWLED! It is not a yorker but it is a corker. Full and around leg from Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Tewatia looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and then deflects onto the stumps. Rajasthan 114/7 in 15.2 overs vs Mumbai (193/4)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE MI vs RR LIVE: FOUR! Gets a boundary to finish the over, does Jofra Archer. Shortish and outside off from Pollard, he slaps this to the long-off fence. DRINKS! Well, nothing much to strategize for Rajasthan here. They need 81 in the last 5 overs. Yes, teams have gotten 80 and more in the last 5 overs many times in the League earlier. They have Tewatia but still, pragmatically, it is more about reducing the margin of defeat as much as possible here. Mumbai 113/6 in 15 overs vs Rajasthan (193/4)

  • 11:07 PM IST

    MI vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: OUT! Kieron Pollard removes Jos Buttler for 72. Pollard getting into the act with the ball now. An easy catch for Hardik Pandya. It was fullish on off, Curran swings across the line. It goes towards deep mid-wicket and Hardik Pandya, who was at deep square leg, runs to his left and takes it safely. Rajasthan 98/5 in 13.4 overs vs Mumbai (193/4)

MI vs RR 2020 IPL 13, Match 20 Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 20 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

In yet another all-round show, reigning champions Mumbai Indians rode pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul and Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering unbeaten 79 to thrash Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in IPL match no. 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Bumrah’s match-winning figures of 4/20 were also his best ever in the history of the league. Apart from him, James Pattinson – 2/19 – and Trent Boult – 2/26 – a scalped a couple of wickets each to restrict RR to a sub-par total of 136 all out in 18.1 overs. MI, after winning the toss and batting first, had scored 193 for four wickets in 20 overs. Also Read - KKR vs CSK 11Wickets Hints For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST

The win also helped MI reclaim the top spot on the points table with eight points from six matches while RR slipped to the seventh place with four from five games. Chasing the target, RR was off to the worst possible start as they lost four of their top-order batsmen — Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Steven Smith (6), Sanju Samson (0), and Mahipal Lomror (11) — with just 42 runs on board in 8.1 overs. While Trent Boult dismissed Jaiswal and Samson, Smith and Lomror became victims of Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar. Opener Jos Buttler – 70 – tried his best to keep his side in the hunt with some lusty blows but lacked support from other RR batters. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Hints, Team Picking Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.