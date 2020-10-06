Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MI vs RR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In another high-voltage battle of Dream11 IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The high-intensity IPL 2002 MI vs RR match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their Indian line-up slightly when they try to pull their IPL campaign out of the current rot against a supremely confident Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games and are currently on top of the table by virtue of a better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, who are also on six points. After a heart-breaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ‘Super Over’, the defending champions bounced back in style, defeating Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively. The best part of MI’s campaign so far is that they have ticked almost all the boxes with skipper Rohit Sharma (176) in good touch and now Quinton de Kock also looking ominous. Kieron Pollard is consistent as ever, Ishan Kishan has looked solid and Hardik Pandya is also finishing games with the bat. Hardik’s brother Krunal joined the party in the last game. Also Read - KKR vs CSK MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 20 Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals would like to arrest the slide before Ben Stokes completes his quarantine and is available from October 11. One of the primary reasons of their fall has been the poor form of Jos Buttler (47 runs from 3 games) along with yet another dismal show from Jaydev Unadkat – 1 wicket from 4 games at 9.97 economy. The young Riyan Parag has also seemed completely out-of-depth unlike last year. Skipper Steve Smith might consider dropping Parag, who is not exactly a top of the line off-spinner, and give another much-talked-about youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal a go at the top of the order. Smith might bring himself in the middle to give stability to the line-up. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 20 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Bumrah, Boult Strike; MI Rattle Royals in 194 Chase

IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 6. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast For Match 21 October 6

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs RR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ RR Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction/ Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.