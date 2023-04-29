Home

Sports

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 42: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST, April 30, Sunday

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 42: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Mumbai vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 42: Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring their 'A-game' to the show in order to stop Rajasthan Royals' juggernaut when the two teams meet in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. RR are currently at the top of the table with some incredible performances — for example their one-sided routing of Chennai Super Kings.

Match Details

Match: MI vs RR, Match 42, IPL 2023

Date & Time: April 30, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team

Captain – Jos Buttler

Vice-captain – Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Jaiswal, Suryakumar, Varma

All-rounders – Green, Ashwin

Bowlers – Chahal, Meredith, Chawla.

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Behrendorff

Impact Player: Piyush Chawla

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, Holder, Chahal, Boult, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Kuldeep Sen

MI vs RR Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obey McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.

