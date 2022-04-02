MI vs RR Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be seeking better bowling returns when they go up against a confident Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday.Also Read - MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma Has Massive Batting Record in Sight; Set to Join Virat Kohli, David Warner in Elite List

Both teams head into their second match of the championship with contrasting results in their first match. While Mumbai were stunned by Delhi Capitals in a late come-from-behind performance by Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel, Rajasthan buried Sunrisers Hyderabad under a heap of runs and eventually won by 61 runs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's Special Message For Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell After KKR Hammer PBKS

Mumbai will again be looking at Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to give them a good start. Kishan was impressive in blazing his way to an unbeaten 81 against Delhi. Their middle-order batting has been given a huge boost by the return of flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is available for selection after missing the opener against Delhi due to a hairline fracture in the thumb. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Praises Andre Russell After KKR Beat PBKS

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MI vs RR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 9 toss between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

MI vs RR My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daniel Sams, Trent Boult (VC), Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Basil Thampi

MI vs RR Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ RR Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips TATA IPL/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.