Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. It has been a start-stop kind of a beginning for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they have failed to come up with a collective batting display, which is not often the case in the IPL. Rohit Sharma has provided decent starts to his team but the likes of Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya haven't been able to get going with the bat, which has led to the downfall of the team. However, MI has been right on the money with the ball and their bowlers have done a fine job for them despite not having enough runs on the board.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals won their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders and it was a much-needed win for Sanju Samson's team after two consecutive losses. RR was able to come up with a good collective effort with the ball in the previous match and they will look to build on the same momentum. Chris Morris had bowled a fine spell whereas Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman had also kept the pressure from the other end. Sanju Samson and David Miller then showed maturity in the run-chase as they didn't take any uncalled risks.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match will be played on 29th April.

What are the timings of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match being played?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya



Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs RR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh