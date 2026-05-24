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MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Archers All-Round heroics guide Rajasthan into this editions playoffs

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Archer’s All-Round heroics guide Rajasthan into this edition’s playoffs

Jofra Archer’s explosive 15-ball 32 and lethal 3-wicket spell dismantle Mumbai Indians, knocking out Punjab Kings and KKR to finalize the top four

The Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by a spectacular 30-run victory to confirm their berth in the playoffs. The inaugural winners will take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1. RR’s victory dashed Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of reaching the last 4 but the visitors were too good today.

After being put into bat, Rajasthan got off to an unstable start that saw them stuttering at 54/3. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (27) provided early intent and Dhruv Jurel anchored the middle overs with a mature 38, it was Jofra Archer’s power hitting in the death-overs that transformed the innings.

Rajasthan’s lower-order batters smashed 73 runs in the final 5 overs with Archer putting up a blistering cameo, smashing 32 off just 15 balls to help RR push to 205/8.

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