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MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Archer’s All-Round heroics guide Rajasthan into this edition’s playoffs
Jofra Archer’s explosive 15-ball 32 and lethal 3-wicket spell dismantle Mumbai Indians, knocking out Punjab Kings and KKR to finalize the top four
The Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by a spectacular 30-run victory to confirm their berth in the playoffs. The inaugural winners will take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1. RR’s victory dashed Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of reaching the last 4 but the visitors were too good today.
After being put into bat, Rajasthan got off to an unstable start that saw them stuttering at 54/3. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (27) provided early intent and Dhruv Jurel anchored the middle overs with a mature 38, it was Jofra Archer’s power hitting in the death-overs that transformed the innings.
Rajasthan’s lower-order batters smashed 73 runs in the final 5 overs with Archer putting up a blistering cameo, smashing 32 off just 15 balls to help RR push to 205/8.
In response, the Royals’ bowling attack choked Mumbai’s chase right from the start. After showcasing his skills with the bat, Jofra Archer carried the momentum with the ball, dismissing Rohit Sharma for a duck, leaving MI reeling at 38/4.
India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav kept Mumbai’s fight alive with a brilliant 60 off 42 balls, but Riyan Parag’s sharp captaincy turned the tide. Archer returned to dismiss Hardik Pandya (34), finishing with exceptional figures of 3/17, while Nandre Burger (2/43) removed Suryakumar to restrict MI to 175/9.
Now with this result, the top 4 is locked with RCB, GT, SRH and RR going into the playoffs. Punjab had briefly jumped 4th overnight but are now officially eliminated alongside the Kolkata. Rajasthan will face Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 27 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.