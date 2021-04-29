MI vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 24 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 24 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 24 of IPL 2021 between MI vs RR from Delhi here. See the latest MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rahul Chahar’s twin-strikes hurt Rajasthan Royals badly as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal – 32 and Jos Buttler out for 41, Mumbai Indians spoil Royals breezy start in IPL 2021 match 24 at Feroz Shah Kotla. Ishan Kishan out of Mumbai Indians playing 11 versus Rajasthan Royals, Nathan Coulter-Nile included as Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to sort out their middle-order woes and bring their campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game on Thursday. Mumbai are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai and need to start the Delhi leg afresh. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma – 201 runs – has got starts but hasn’t played a big knock and the Mumbaikar would be itching to get one as would be his opening partner Quinton De Kock – 47 runs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have a lot of issues to ponder over, particularly in the absence of key foreign players – Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye. Check Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 29, Thursday

Live Updates

  • 4:32 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IN THE AIR AND JUST SHORT! It looked Trent Boult had taken it but the Kiwi was quick to say it bounced in front of him. Shortish ball on off from NCN, Dube pulls it awkwardly to the left of long-on. Boult almost gets there but misjudges it. He dives to his left but the ball bounces just in front of him. He says he has not caught it and his honesty will surely give his side some Fairplay points.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    MI vs RR 2021 Scorecard IPL Live Score Online: FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Shivam Dube. He was going very slow and slowing the tempo. This should get him going. Floated on off from Chahar, Dube hits it across between long-on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 100 up for Rajasthan Royals in 12 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 4:30 PM IST

    Chahar’s double blow rocks Rajasthan!

  • 4:28 PM IST

    OUT! Soft dismissal! Rahul Chahar removes Yashasvi Jaiswal for 32. Chahar roars in delight. Hit him for a six and he will get the revenge immediately. Did that with Jos and now Yashasvi has also fallen. Floated ball, landing full and around the leg, Yashasvi tries to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat a shade early. It pops out off the leading edge and Rahul accepts the return catch gleefully. An entertaining knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal is over and now Rajasthan have both their openers in the hut. Rajasthan 91/2 in 10 overs vs Mumbai

  • 4:23 PM IST

    MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: SIX! Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing his range here, what a shot from the youngster! Floated and full ball on middle from Rahul Chahar, turning away after landing, Yashasvi takes his front leg out of the way and smokes it against the spin over mid-wicket. High and handsome. Royals 95/1 in 9.3 overs vs Indians

  • 4:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Online Updates: FOUR! Started the over with a boundary and ends it the same way. 12 runs from the over – Rajasthan are looking set for a big total here at Kotla! So much similarity that it was also not from the middle of the bat. Shorter delivery and on middle, Samson hangs back to pull and it speeds off the inner half to bisect the two fielders in the deep on the leg side. A boundary at square leg results. Rajasthan Royals 83/1 in 9 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! Smashed away! Flatter delivery from Chahar, short and wide outside off, Samson could not have asked for better delivery to open his account. He just rocks back and whacks it to the deep extra cover boundary. RR 71/1 in 8 overs vs MI at Feroz Shah Kotla

  • 4:15 PM IST

    ‘Jos The Boss’ departs for a well-made 41, MI relieved!

  • 4:15 PM IST

    OUT! Stumped! Rahul Chahar snares Jos Buttler for 41. Chahar has his revenge immediately. A lovely delivery from the leg spinner. Once again he possibly sensed the charge from the batsman. Slows it up in the air and lands it around the middle, Buttler wears his skates to reach the pitch of the ball but fails to do so. Still, the Englishman goes on with his shot, swings his blade across the line but the ball lands, grips and spins past his bat. Quinton de Kock calmly takes the bails off. The square leg umpire still wants to check whether it was collected in front of the wickets or not but it’s all good. Dangerous Buttler is gone. Rajasthan 67/1 in 7.5 overs vs Mumbai

  • 4:14 PM IST

    MI vs RR 2021 Scorecard IPL Live Score Online: SIX! Jos Buttler has nailed it. Chahar drags his length short and around leg, Buttler goes deep inside the crease and pulls it disdainfully over square leg. Jos is in the six-hitting mood. Ominous signs for Mumbai! Royals 67/0 in 7.3 overs vs Indians