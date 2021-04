MI vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 24 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 24 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 24 of IPL 2021 between MI vs RR from Delhi here. See the latest MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates – Quinton de Kock returns to form as he scored an unbeaten 70 to guide Mumbai Indians to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 match 24 at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday. Krunal Pandya scored 39, Mustafizur Rahman picked up his wicket. Chris Morris picked up the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma – 14 and Suryakumar Yadav – 16 as Rajasthan Royals dent Mumbai Indians in 172 chase in IPL 2021 match 24 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday. Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson – 42 and opener Jos Buttler's 41 propel Rajasthan to a competitive total of 171/4 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians. Rahul Chahar's twin-strikes hurt Rajasthan Royals badly as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal – 32 and Jos Buttler out for 41, Mumbai Indians spoil Royals breezy start in IPL 2021. Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Defending champs Mumbai are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai and need to start the Delhi leg afresh. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. Check Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)