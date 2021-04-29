MI vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 24 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 24 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Quinton de Kock returns to form as he scored an unbeaten 70 to guide Mumbai Indians to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 match 24 at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday. Krunal Pandya scored 39, Mustafizur Rahman picked up his wicket. Chris Morris picked up the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma – 14 and Suryakumar Yadav – 16 as Rajasthan Royals dent Mumbai Indians in 172 chase. Earlier, RR captain Sanju Samson – 42 and opener Jos Buttler's 41 propel Rajasthan to a competitive total of 171/4 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians. Rahul Chahar's twin-strikes hurt Rajasthan Royals badly as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal – 32 and Jos Buttler out for 41. Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Defending champs Mumbai are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai and need to start the Delhi leg afresh. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match.

Live Updates

  • 7:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: Once again the Mumbai Indians bowlers were the focal point! After a troubled beginning in the first 10 overs, they made a resounding comeback and didn’t allow Rajasthan the desired finish. Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah were brilliant in their spells and must be commended for playing a big role in keeping Rajasthan down to 171. During the chase, Quinton de Kock finally spent some time in the middle and regained his lost touch. Plenty of positives for the defending champions along with this victory. That’s all we have from this match but don’t go too far away as the second match of the evening is about to begin. Hop tabs and catch all the action. Cheers!

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians back to ‘winning ways’

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match: FOUR! Kieron Pollard puts the finishing touches in this game! Mumbai are back to winning ways! On the pads, Pollard clips it through fine leg. There is no one in the deep. Mumbai return to winning ways! They have pulled off a clinical chase to end their losing streak. It could have been a tricky chase had Rajasthan picked early wickets in the Powerplay but that didn’t happen as the pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on a strong opening stand. That put Mumbai in good stead and then the stand between Krunal and de Kock almost put the chase to bed. Towards the end, Kieron Pollard flexed his muscles and overhauled the target with 9 balls to spare. Mumbai Indians (172/3 in 18.3 overs) Beat Rajasthan Royals (171/4) by 7 wickets | Quinton de Kock 70*, Krunal 39; Morris 2/33

  • 7:10 PM IST

    MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Valiant chase from Rahul Tewatia but to no avail. Full around off from Mustafizur Rahman, Quinton de Kock hits it over extra cover. Tewatia runs from long-off and puts a dive but to no avail. Indians 167/2 in 18.1 overs vs Royals (171/4)

  • 7:03 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX AND FOUR! How easily has Pollard done that? Shorter around off from Chris Morris, Pollard smacks it over covers with the minimum of fuss for a maximum. He followed it up with a boundary! Low full toss from Morris, almost a yorker. Nothing wrong with the delivery. Pollard is just too good. He goes deep in his crease and wrists it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Mumbai Indians 156/3 in 17.3 overs vs Rajasthan Royals (171/4)

  • 7:01 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today MI vs RR: OUT! BOWLED! The Fizz strikes and has the last laugh. Mustafizur Rahman removes Krunal Pandya for 39. It has been a strong comeback from Mustafizur in this over after being hit for a six. A very full ball and this time it is pace on from Mustafizur Rahman. Krunal swings but misses and the ball sneaks under the bat to disturb the stumps. 26 needed in 20, are Rajasthan still in this or is it too little too late? Mumbai 146/3 in 16.5 overs vs Rajasthan (171/4)

  • 6:59 PM IST

    MI vs RR 2021 Scorecard IPL Live Score and Updates: IN THE AIR AND SIX! Full ball around the pads from Mustafizur Rahman, Krunal Pandya swings hard at it. It goes high in the air and gets just over the ropes for a biggie at deep mid-wicket. MI 146/2 in 16.1 overs vs RR (171/4)

  • 6:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates MI vs RR: SIX! See you later, alligator! Krunal Pandya has deposited way into the stand. Floated on off from Rahul Tewatia, Krunal slogs it down the ground for a huge maximum. 12 from the over – another good one for the defending champions. Indians 131/2 in 15 overs vs Royals (171/4)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Time-Out! Mumbai Indians are in pole position as they need just 53 in the last 6 overs. With de Kock still out in the middle along with Krunal and the dangerous Hardik and Pollard yet to come, the defending champions should get over the line with relative ease. Rajasthan bowlers need something magical. Can they pull a rabbit out of the hat in the death?