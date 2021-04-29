MI vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 24 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 24 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 24 of IPL 2021 between MI vs RR from Delhi here. See the latest MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson – 42  and opener Jos Buttler’s 41 propel Rajasthan to a competitive total of 171/4 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 match 24 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday. Rahul Chahar’s twin-strikes hurt Rajasthan Royals badly as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal – 32 and Jos Buttler out for 41, Mumbai Indians spoil Royals breezy start in IPL 2021. Ishan Kishan out of Mumbai Indians playing 11 versus Rajasthan Royals, Nathan Coulter-Nile included as Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to sort out their middle-order woes and bring their campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game on Thursday. Mumbai are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai and need to start the Delhi leg afresh. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma – 201 runs – has got starts but hasn’t played a big knock. Check Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 29, Thursday

Live Updates

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Mumbai ‘up and running’ in 172 chase vs Rajasthan

  • 5:50 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online MI vs RR: SIX! The Hitman connects well! Mumbai will hope that breaks the shackles for him. Short of a good length delivery around off, Rohit picks it up early, rides the bounce and nails his pull shot in front of square leg for a maximum. Mumbai 35/0 in 4.4 overs vs Rajasthan (171/4)

  • 5:47 PM IST

    MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Mind games! SIX! Uses the pace and the angle of the bowler this time. This time it’s a full-length ball on middle and leg, angling down from Mustafizur Rahman, de Kock walks across the stumps and thwacks it over fine leg. Knock knock – de Kock, flashes the giant screen! 13 from the over! Mumbai Indians 27/0 in 4 overs vs Rajasthan Royals (171/4)

  • 5:45 PM IST

    FOUR! Well executed! Very, very delicate from Quinton de Kock. Lots of skills and timing. A length ball outside off from Mustafizur Rahman, de Kock opens the face of the bat late and threads the gap between short third man and backward point. MI 18/0 in 3.1 overs vs RR (171/4)

  • 5:40 PM IST

    MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: Direct hit would have been curtains for Rohit Sharma. A length delivery outside off from Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma cracks it off his back foot to point and sets off for a quick run. Tewatia makes a good stop there and has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. Rohit was not even in the frame. Could have taken his time, Tewatia. Mumbai 7/0 in 1.5 overs vs Rajasthan (171/4)

  • 5:34 PM IST

    Bumrah delivers for Mumbai – ‘time and again’

  • 5:34 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates MI vs RR: Top first over from the young Chetan Sakariya – 4 runs from it. Full ball, angling down from middle and leg, de Kock helps it to short mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single. Mumbai Indians 4/0 in 1 over vs Rajasthan Royals (171/4)

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Welcome back for the run chase! The two MI openers – Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are out in the middle as they are chasing for the first time this season. Chetan Sakariya will open the attack for Rajasthan Royals. We’re all set for a cracker of a contest here at Kotla, gear up. Off we start!

  • 5:24 PM IST

    MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Excellent bowling display from Mumbai. They will be very pleased with the way they have pulled things back in the second half of the innings. Just 45 runs in the final 5 overs. Bumrah was the star with the ball as he finished with 1/15 from his 4. Rahul Chahar continued to enhance his reputation as he finished with 2/33. Boult, Jayant Yadav, and Krunal were expensive. Nathan Coulter-Nile finished well though. Overall a fantastic bowling display from the defending champions as they looked like their usual terrifying self. So 172 is what Mumbai need to get back to winnings ways and start their Delhi leg on a positive note. Rajasthan will need to be at their best with the ball if they are to defend this total on a batting track against this formidable Mumbai side. An exciting chase is coming up.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online MI vs RR: Jos Buttler is up for a quick chat! Says that it’s not a bad score but they were hoping for a minimum of 180 after the start they got. Feels it’s still a very competitive score. Shares that he has managed to stay in a little longer which was nice. Credits Mumbai for bowling so well at the backend. Regarding the pitch, Jos informs that it has low bounce and skiddier too. Tells that there is plenty of opportunities for them to defend this score. He calls Boult and Bumrah world-class bowlers and Jos is glad to see them off. States that batting first you have to assess the conditions and they tried to get through those initial overs. Further says that if they execute their plans well and field well, they will win the game.