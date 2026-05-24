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MI Vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where to watch Mumbai’s last league match against Rajasthan?
Rajasthan go straight to the playoffs if they grab all 2 points tonight against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match number 69. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here
Hardik Pandya’s already eliminated Mumbai Indians host the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium for match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2026. This blockbuster Sunday afternoon clash is a do-or-die contest for the visitors who just need 2 more points to qualify for the playoffs.
After Punjab Kings’ sensational 7-wicket comeback victory over the Lucknow Super Giants yesterday. Rajasthan slipped to the 5th spot with 14 points but they remain the only side to touch the 16-point mark. If they do so, RR will leapfrog Punjab and seal the last 4th playoff spot.
Also Read: IPL 2026 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap after match no 68: Punjab’s victory lifts them to 4th; Rajasthan and Kolkata await their fates
Spearheaded by an in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a blistering 77 in their previous meeting against Mumbai, Rajasthan’s explosive batting lineup has to fire in all cylinders today. Along with Jaiswal, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will also look to free his arms and help his side pile up plenty of runs if they bat first.
The top middle-order has also looked very solid with Dhruv Jurel providing firepower from number 3 and Donovan Ferreira also appears to be finding his feet. Mumbai, on the other hand, has endured a frustrating season and are already eliminated from the playoff race, languishing near the bottom of the table.
Also Read: Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag feature for RR today?
Despite their struggles, the 5-time champions remain highly dangerous, especially at the Wankhede. The star-studded core of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah has nothing to lose and everything to play for as they look to salvage pride.
Their victory would not only break Rajasthan’s hearts but would also instantly confirm qualification for the Punjab Kings, but that too, if Kolkata Knight Riders also loses their match or fail to register a big margin victory over the Delhi Capitals.
Here are all the details about Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69…
When is Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 going to take place?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 will take place on Sunday, May 24.
Where is Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 going to take place?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 will be held at the historic Wankhede Stadium.
What time will Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 start?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 will begin at 3:30pm IST.
Where can I watch Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 on TV in India?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 69 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels as well as the JioHotstar app/website.
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