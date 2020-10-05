MI vs RR MyTeam11 Tips And Predictions

MyTeam11 Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MI vs RR at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Mumbai had a sweet taste of victory as they defeated Hyderabad at a high-scoring ground of Sharjah. The defending champion would like to continue their form and will be looking to build on their winning strength as they take on Rajasthan side for their next match in the league.

Temp : 33 degrees Celsius Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

Rain probability : 0%

Humidity: 66%

Pitch report

Batting pitch: 60%

Bowling pitch:40%

Pace bowling:55%

Spin bowling:45%

MI vs RR Team News

Mumbai: Mumbai are likely to play with the same winning combination.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan star all-rounder Ben Stokes is finally in UAE but will remain absent for this game as he is serving 7-day mandatory quarantine. Otherwise, the Rajasthan squad looks absolutely fit. Steve Smith will continue with Mahipal Lomror after his knock of 47 off 39 balls. Inclusion of Robin Uthappa still remains a question of concern after his poor performance on the field in last four matches.

With three wins from five games, Mumbai seem to be on the course to make it big once again this season. Their performances in the last two games have been brilliant. They conquered Sharjah and Hyderabad with an impressive bowling performance. Trent Boult proved successful not only with the new bowl but also at death in their last encounter. Not only the bowling, Krunal Pandya’s 20 off final four balls of the innings helped Mumbai get up to 208. When they took the field after their knock, Mumbai gave no easy runs and won the match by 34-runs, occupying the top place on the points table with a net run-rate of +1.214.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, hasn’t been well with their form right now. After taking the game on their side in the first two game, Rajasthan is yet to bring back that winning momentum in the tournament. After losing two games back-to-back, Rajasthan seem to have got back on the track. Rajasthan needs to implement their strategies before the tournament slips out of their hand. They stumbled at the very start of their recent game as top three headed back to the pavilion very early. Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer lead Rajasthan to recovery as the big-hitting pair Tewatia and Archer smashed four sixes to push Rajasthan past 150. At the end, Rajasthan suffered 8-wicket defeat in this game, bringing them to the second half of the points table.

Probable Playing 11

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson

RR: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

