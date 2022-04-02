Mumbai: Rohit Sharma would have a big milestone in his radar when Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil stadium on Saturday. Rohit is merely 64 runs away from becoming the seventh batter in the history of T20 cricket to amass 10,000 runs. Rohit would join likes of Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli and others. Rohit will be playing his 359th T20 inning on Saturday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's Special Message For Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell After KKR Hammer PBKS

This list is led by Gayle, who has notched 14,562 runs in 463 games. Shoaib Malik (11,698), Kieron Pollard (11,430), Aaron Finch (10,444), Virat Kohli (10,314) and David Warner (10,308) are the next five names on the elite list. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Praises Andre Russell After KKR Beat PBKS