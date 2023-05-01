Sachin Tendulkar’s Reaction to Tim David’s Sixes During 1000th IPL Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO
IPL 2023: Tendulkar was elated in the dugout and the cameras caught that priceless reaction.
Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar was over-the-moon when Tim David smashed three consecutive sixes on Sunday to take Mumbai Indians over the line in a mammoth 213 chase at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai seemed to be behind the game always after they lost their openers early, but then brilliance from Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and David helped Mumbai pull off a miracle. Needing 15 to win off the last over, David smashed three consecutive sixes of Jason Holder off the first three balls of the over. Tendulkar was elated in the dugout and the cameras caught that priceless reaction.
Here is the clip that is now going viral:
Tim David, take a bow 🔥
What a way to leave Wankhede and Sachin Tendulkar all smiles 😀#IPL2023 #TATAIPL #MIvRR #IPL1000 | @mipaltan @timdavid8 pic.twitter.com/evvQRJCEFu
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 30, 2023
