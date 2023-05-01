Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sachin Tendulkar’s Reaction to Tim David’s Sixes During 1000th IPL Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Sachin Tendulkar’s Reaction to Tim David’s Sixes During 1000th IPL Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Tendulkar was elated in the dugout and the cameras caught that priceless reaction.

Updated: May 1, 2023 8:30 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar news, Sachin Tendulkar age, Sachin Tendulkar updates, Sachin Tendulkar runs, Sachin Tendulkar records, Sachin Tendulkar ipl, Tim David, Tim David news, Tim David age, Tim David updates, Tim David runs, Tim David records, MI vs RR, MI vs RR Highlights, MI vs RR as it happened, Cricket News, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Points Table,
Tim David's hat-trick of sixes drew a million-dollar reaction from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday. (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar was over-the-moon when Tim David smashed three consecutive sixes on Sunday to take Mumbai Indians over the line in a mammoth 213 chase at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai seemed to be behind the game always after they lost their openers early, but then brilliance from Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and David helped Mumbai pull off a miracle. Needing 15 to win off the last over, David smashed three consecutive sixes of Jason Holder off the first three balls of the over. Tendulkar was elated in the dugout and the cameras caught that priceless reaction.

Also Read:

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 1, 2023 8:30 AM IST

Updated Date: May 1, 2023 8:30 AM IST

More Stories