MI vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 17 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Teigning champions Mumbai Indians and a confident SunRisers Hyderabad will look to maintain their winning form when they clash in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on Sunday. Both teams have four points from four games, but the Rohit Sharma-led MI are atop the table, courtesy a better net run rate. Both teams are coming after winning their previous games. While MI hammered Kings XI Punjab SRH came out victorious in the southern derby against three-times champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday night. While MI don’t seem to have any worries either on their bowling or batting fronts, SRH received a major blow on Friday as their lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sustained an injury against CSK and his availability remains in doubt. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Rabada, Stoinis Star as Delhi Beat Bangalore by 59 Runs

MI’s captain-cum opener Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Keiron Pollard are in good nick with the willow, but South African Quinton de Kock has managed a mere 48 runs from four outings. The MI bowlers have been slowly getting into the groove as they comfortably defended a 191/4 against KXIP on Thursday. They just need to keep the same rhythm against SRH as the contest will be played on a ground with much smaller boundaries than the two other venues. SRH, on the other hand, have some top quality batters like skipper David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow in their top order. They faltered against CSK, but it was their young guns — Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma — who grabbed the opportunity with both the hands and captivated everyone with their sensible rescue act. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for match no. 17 of IPL 2020 will take place at 3 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

MI vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, Abdul Samad, Hardik Pandya (VC), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan.

MI vs SRH Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

MI vs SRH Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

