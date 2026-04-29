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MI vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma opens up about training with Yuvraj Singh, says looked up to him…

MI vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma opens up about training with Yuvraj Singh, says ‘looked up to him…’

Abhishek Sharma is 2nd highest run-getter in IPL 2026 with 380 runs in 8 matches ahead of game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has strike-rate of over 212 in IPL 2026 season so far. (Photo: IANS)

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are getting ready to face off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in match no. 41 of the IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumba on Wednesday. The game will be another opportunity for SRH opener Abhishek Sharma to win back the Orange Cap which he surrendered to Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Tuesday night.

The world No. 1 T20I batter has tallied 380 runs in 8 matches so far in the season at an average of 54.28 and strike-rate of 212.29 with 1 hunded and 3 fifties to his name and a best of 135 not out. Abhishek will be eyeing another big score to set up an SRH win to take them to top 3 in the Points Table with 12 points.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Dream On’, Abhishek Sharma recounted his training sessions with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh a few years back. Abhishek was one of the few Punjab cricketer who trained with Yuvraj during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Training with Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh) was a huge moment for me. I had looked up to him since I was a child. He was my idol. He gave me some guidance early on, but we didn’t have much time together. Then came the lockdown. I think Yuvi paaji saw it as an opportunity to work closely with a few players. I was lucky to be one of them,” Abhishek Sharma told JioStar.

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“When our camp began, he said something that truly changed my belief. He told me that the training and mindset we were building was not just for domestic cricket or IPL, and not just for playing a few games for India. He said that he was preparing me mentally to win big matches for India, to play impactful innings, and to deliver with the ball when it matters most,” he added.

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Travis Head’s game plan is simple: Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has formed a terrific opening pair with Australian southpaw Travis Head. The duo are popularly known as ‘TraviShek’ and have been a nightmare for bowlers in IPL.

Both Abhishek and Head were retained for Rs 14 crore by Kavya Maran’s SRH ahead of the IPL 2026 season. “I have been following Travis Head’s game for a year and a half before he joined SRH. I was happy when he became my teammate. The first thing I asked him was about his batting mindset.

“I admire how he performs in all three formats and dominates the bowling. He told me his plan is simple: watch the ball closely, and if you feel you can hit the first delivery, go for it. I followed his advice in my practice before the IPL. Now, if the ball is in my slot, I look to hit it from the first ball,” Abhishek said about Head.

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On his first cricketing experience, Abhishek Sharma said, “There was a strong cricketing environment at home from the start. My father played Ranji Trophy for Punjab and was also a Coach. Watching him inspired me to take up the game. When I watched India-Pakistan matches or World Cup games on TV, I felt motivated. I used to think that I wanted to play at that level too.”

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