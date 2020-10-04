Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MI vs SRH at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: Boasting an explosive batting line-up that complements their affective death bowling, Mumbai Indians will have their nose ahead in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. To add to SRH’s worry, doubts remained over lead seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s participation in the match. Bhuvneshwar picked up an injury on Friday night and was unable to complete his final over in the game against Chennai Super Kings. He walked off the field with the help of the team physio. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Rabada, Stoinis Star as Delhi Beat Bangalore by 59 Runs

The defending champions, having humbled a strong Kings XI Punjab in their last game, are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination. Skipper Rohit Sharma is in sublime form and he can pummel any attack into submission on his day. Rohit has scored 170 runs from four games this season. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will also take a lot of confidence from their seven-run win over CSK, where all their youngsters delivered after the big guns failed to fire. The team management would be hoping that skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey are among the runs again. Kane Williamson also is a certainty in the playing XI, given his ability to take the innings deep and hold one end up. If the senior’s fire, that will reduce the pressure on young guns Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad. But if Bhuvneshwar misses out, that would mean more pressure on yorker specialist T Natarajan, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, and star spinner Rashid Khan. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 4. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadiu, Sharjah.

MI vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Priyam Garg

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma/Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan.

MI vs SRH SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

