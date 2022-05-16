MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai: Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Mumbai: Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

But a loss against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points.

Hyderabad will need to put up a much improved show with the bat. Skipper Williamson is enduring a wretched run in this season and the Kiwi has collected just 208 runs from 12 games at an average of 18.92. He needs to find his mojo.

Head coach Tom Moody defended the move to open with an out-of-form Williamson and the New Zealander will need to prove his coach right.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 65 toss between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

MI vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

MI vs SRH Dream 11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma , Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Aiden Markram, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah , Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Captain: Abhishek Sharma Vice Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips TATA IPL/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

