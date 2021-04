Dream11 Team Prediction

MI vs SRH VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 9 at MA Chidambaram, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 17 Saturday:

After successive losses in their first two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third game, desperately looking for a win. Also Read - Want Devdutt Padikkal to Hit Couple of Triple Figures in IPL 2021: Brian Lara

MI, meanwhile, have won one of the two matches they have played so far. All eyes will be on whether SRH will play Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson, who did not feature in either of the team's first two matches. SRH batsmen have made a hash of things thus far, especially in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which they lost from a position of strength while chasing a modest target.

The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST – April 17.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA. Chidambaram, Chennai

MI vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (VC), David Warner (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi

