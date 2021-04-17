MI vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 9 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match 9 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 9 of IPL 2021 between MI vs SRH from Chennai here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar picked up three wickets apiece as defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Hardik Pandya’s brilliance in the field led to the falls of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner for 36 as Mumbai Indian fight back with quick wickets. Jonny Bairstow lead Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strong reply in 151 chase against Mumbai. Kieron Pollard played a good hand of unbeaten 35 off 22 balls to propel Mumbai to 150/5. Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up the two wickets of Quinton de Kock for 40 and Ishan Kishan for 12 as Hyderabad hurt Mumbai. Earlier, Rohit Sharma wins Toss for Mumbai. Hyderabad have made four changes to their playing 11.  See the latest MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Match 10 in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Live Updates

  • 12:08 AM IST

  • 12:07 AM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Score Online: Kieron Pollard, the PLAYER OF THE MATCH says it depends on the situation as to who goes out to bat in the middle. Adds that the batsman has to decide their strong areas and see what the bowler is trying to do. About the bowling says that he wants to bowl more overs when it’s coming out well. Praises both Bumrah and Boult for the way they bowled towards the end and defended the score.

  • 12:07 AM IST

    LIVE CRICKET UPDATES IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, says that it was a great effort from the bowlers and they executed the plans well. Adds that they thought it was a good score that they put on. Further adds that they can bat better in the middle overs. Tells that the pitch got slower and slower which makes it difficult to chase. Feels that even against seamers, it is not difficult to score boundaries straightaway. Says that one batsman needs to bat throughout the innings and finish well. Tells that Pollard has done it for them so many times and adds that they always had confidence in Pollard to get them to a good score. Ends by saying that their fielding was superb in this game and it is something that they take pride in.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    Earlier in the game, after getting a bright start from Rohit and de Kock, Mumbai struggled in the middle overs. Hyderabad after getting the first wicket pulled things back nicely. Shankar was the man who got two to push Mumbai on the back foot. Mujeeb too bagged 2 and along with Rashid kept the scoring rate under check. Khaleel too was excellent in his 4 overs. In the final 2 balls of the last over of the innings, Pollard banged 2 sixes and took Mumbai to 150. A total that turned out to be a bit too big for Hyderabad in the end.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Updates Online: A roaring comeback from Mumbai once again to seal the deal. They just are so good in conditions like these. Once they got the opening, they never allowed Hyderabad to get back in the game. Just superb bowling performance from then. Take a bow, Mumbai! Chasing the total, Hyderabad were off to a flier. It was Bairstow who opened for the side and tonked everyone who came his way. He though got hit wicket trying to play a slog sweep. And after that, Hyderabad lost the way. They just kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could never make a comeback. Warner’s run out sealed their fate. Shankar tried but couldn’t do it against the quality Mumbai bowling.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Another day, another similar script for MI!

  • 11:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED! There it is! Mumbai Indians have done it again! A fast yorker on the stumps, the tail-ender batsman fails to get any bat on it. Khaleel Ahmed has his furniture shattered by Trent Boult. MUMBAI WIN BY 13 RUNS!! Sunrisers Hyderabad 137 All-Out vs Mumbai Indians (150/5) at Chepauk | Jonny Bairstow 43; Rahul Chahar 3/19, Trent Boult 3/28

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE CRICKET UPDATES IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah removes Vijay Shankar for 28. This might be the game for Mumbai Indians! Full ball, outside off from Bumrah, Shankar looks to go down the ground but gets more height than distance. Suryakumar Yadav runs in from long-off, settles under it, and takes it. 17 needed from 7 now.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    Top over from Trent Boult!

  • 11:10 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: OUT! LBW! Trent Boult dismisses Rashid Khan for naught. An absolute ripper from Boult! A yorker at the base of the stumps. Rashid misses it and is hit on the pads. This looks plumb and the umpire raises his finger. Rashid decides to review it. Nothing on Ultra Edge and three reds on Ball Tracker. Hyderabad 130/7 in 18 overs vs Mumbai (150/5)