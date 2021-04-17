MI vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 9 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match 9 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 9 of IPL 2021 between MI vs SRH from Chennai here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Kieron Pollard played a good hand of unbeaten 35 off 22 balls to propel Mumbai Indians to 150/5 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up the two wickets of Quinton de Kock for 40 and Ishan Kishan for 12 as Hyderabad hurt Mumbai. Adam Milne replaces Marco Jansen as Mumbai Indians elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Earlier, Rohit Sharma wins Toss for Mumbai. Hyderabad have made four changes to their playing 11. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s primary aim would be to get the combination right against defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Hyderabad trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats. To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led ‘Orange Army’ that failed to chase down a total that was less than 150. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ Achilles heel during the first two matches, once again bringing under the scanner, their lack of depth in the playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. See the latest MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Match 10 in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Live Updates

  • 9:19 PM IST

    A couple of biggies on the last two balls means Mumbai will be not too disappointed with the score on the board. They have defended a similar score in the past and would feel they can do it here again. But top bowling performance from Hyderabad. After deciding to bat first, Mumbai got off to a very good start as skipper Rohit and de Kock added 50-plus. Rohit fell in search of quick runs! Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t do much as he fell cheaply too. De Kock played a 40-run innings but took 39 balls to reach there and got out at the wrong time. Kishan too failed to get going. Hardik, Pollard and Krunal struggled in the death overs but Pollard managed to find the fence on the last two balls of the innings to take Mumbai to 150.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! Two in two and Mumbai get to 150! Length ball, in the slot. Pollard creams it deep over the mid-wicket fence. 17 from the over. MUMBAI FINISH 150/5 in 20 OVERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

  • 9:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! POWERED AWAY! Kieron Pollard connects one, finally! A slower, fuller ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pollard reads it out of the hands and launches it over long-off for a maximum.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! TAKEN! Khaleel Ahmed removes Hardik Pandya for 7. Now Virat Singh takes a very good catch! Slower ball, full and on off. Pandya looks to go over covers but gets the leading edge. The man from covers runs behind and Virat Singh comes in from the sweeper cover. The calling is good and Virat Singh takes a good catch diving forward. Mumbai 131/5 in 18.4 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 9:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 MI vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Streaky and Mumbai get valuable runs! Length ball, outside off from Khaleel Ahmed. Pollard throws the kitchen sink at it and gets the thick outside edge. The ball flies wide of the diving keeper and goes to the third man’s fence. MI 130/4 in 18.1 overs vs SRH at Chepauk

  • 9:02 PM IST

    FOUR! Lucky runs but Mumbai Indians won’t mind that! Slower-length ball from Bhuvi, it lands outside off and takes off. Pandya gets the outside edge as he looks to drive and the ball goes past the short third man and to the ropes. Mumbai Indians 125/4 in 17.5 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Mujeeb strikes, SRH on top!

  • 8:57 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mujeeb Ur Rahman removes Ishan Kishan for 12. Great take by Jonny Bairstow and Mumbai slide further! This a flatter ball and sliding down the leg stumps from Mujeeb, Kishan goes for the pull but gets the glove and the ball goes behind the stumps. Jonny Bairstow was moving to his right and takes a very good catch. Mumbai 115/4 in 16.5 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 8:55 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: SIX! THAT IS MASSIVE from BIG POLLY! Short ball outside off from Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Pollard rocks back and smokes it in the top tier of long-on. 105 meters and that is the biggest of the season so far. MI 113/3 in 16.1 overs vs SRH at Chepauk

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today MI vs SRH: Beaten! Great change of pace – 3 runs from Khaleel’s over. Good slower ball from Khaleel Ahmed, it lands on a length on the leg stump line. Pollard looks to defend but is beaten. The ball goes to Jonny Bairstow on the bounce. 100 up for Mumbai Indians!