MI vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 9 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match 9 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Hardik Pandya's brilliance in the field led to the falls of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner for 36 as Mumbai Indian fight back with quick wickets in VIVO IPL 2021 match 9 at Chepauk. Jonny Bairstow lead Sunrisers Hyderabad's strong reply in 151 chase against Mumbai Indians in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kieron Pollard played a good hand of unbeaten 35 off 22 balls to propel Mumbai to 150/5. Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up the two wickets of Quinton de Kock for 40 and Ishan Kishan for 12 as Hyderabad hurt Mumbai. Earlier, Rohit Sharma wins Toss for Mumbai. Hyderabad have made four changes to their playing 11. Hyderabad trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats. To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led 'Orange Army' that failed to chase down a total that was less than 150. Chasing has been Sunrisers' Achilles heel during the first two matches, once again bringing under the scanner, their lack of depth in the playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength.

Live Updates

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Rahul Chahar’s ‘triple blow’ hurt Sunrisers!

  • 10:46 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Rahul Chahar removes Abhishek Sharma for 2. It’s been taken this time and Rahul is turning the match on its head! Full ball, on the pads. Abhishek Sharma ends up hitting it to the right of Adam Milne at deep square leg. Milne runs to his right and takes it. SRH 104/5 in 14.5 overs vs MI (150/5)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2021 TODAY: OUT! TAKEN! Rahul Chahar removes Virat Singh for 11. Something had to happen but unfortunately, it hasn’t gone the way Hyderabad would have wanted! Short and wide outside off, on any other day this would have been crunched through the offside, but here, this has gone straight to Suryakumar Yadav at long-off. 49 needed in 35 now. Hyderabad 102/4 in 14.1 overs vs Mumbai (150/5)

  • 10:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Just a single to end the over now! Short ball, down the leg side. Shankar laps it down to fine leg for one. SRH need 55 from 42 now.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: RUN OUT! Brilliant effort by and Hyderabad lose their skipper! Slower ball, outside off. Virat taps it to the offside and Warner wants a quick single. But Hardik Pandya runs in at inflicts a direct hit at the striker’s end. Third Umpire is called but Warner knows that he is short. The replay shows the same. 60 needed from 51 now. Sunrisers Hyderabad 91/3 in 11.4 overs vs Mumbai Indians (150/5)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    Rahul Chahar strikes, MI hurt SRH!

  • 10:30 PM IST

    FOUR! Not where he intended but that still counts as a boundary! Length ball, around off from Kieron Pollard, Virat Singh comes down the track and pulls at it but gets the top edge over the keeper’s head. SRH 90/2 in 11.2 overs vs MI (150/5)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: Direct hit would have been close for Warner! Loopy ball, on off and it turns back in. Warner is stuck on the pads and the ball rolls towards point. The batters run for a quick single and the fielder collects the ball and throws it at the bowler’s end but misses. Hyderabad 85/2 in 11 overs vs Mumbai (150/5)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Score and Updates: SIX! Wow! That was crunched! In the arc and out of the park! Tossed up delivery from Rahul Chahar, in the slot and Warner sweeps it way into the deep mid-wicket stand.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Rahul Chahar removes Manish Pandey for 2. Well, it doesn’t take long for Rahul Chahar to take a wicket and he is pumped! Tossed up, outside off from Rahul Chahar, Manish Pandey looks to hit it outta here but hits it straight to Kieron Pollard at long-off. Wonder if Hyderabad are getting flashbacks about their last game? Hyderabad 71/2 in 9 overs vs Mumbai (150/5)