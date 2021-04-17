MI vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 9 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match 9 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 9 of IPL 2021 between MI vs SRH from Chennai here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. Hardik Pandya’s brilliance in the field led to the falls of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner for 36 as Mumbai Indian fight back with quick wickets in VIVO IPL 2021 match 9 at Chepauk. Jonny Bairstow lead Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strong reply in 151 chase against Mumbai Indians in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kieron Pollard played a good hand of unbeaten 35 off 22 balls to propel Mumbai to 150/5. Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up the two wickets of Quinton de Kock for 40 and Ishan Kishan for 12 as Hyderabad hurt Mumbai. Earlier, Rohit Sharma wins Toss for Mumbai. Hyderabad have made four changes to their playing 11. Hyderabad trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats. To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led ‘Orange Army’ that failed to chase down a total that was less than 150. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ Achilles heel during the first two matches, once again bringing under the scanner, their lack of depth in the playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. See the latest MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR Match 10 in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders