MI vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 9 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match 9 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 9 of IPL 2021 between MI vs SRH from Chennai here. Adam Milne replaces Marco Jansen as Mumbai Indians elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 9 of IPL 2021 at Chepauk. Rohit Sharma wins Toss for Mumbai. Hyderabad have made four changes to their playing 11. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s primary aim would be to get the combination right against defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Hyderabad trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats. To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led ‘Orange Army’ that failed to chase down a total that was less than 150. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ Achilles heel during the first two matches, once again bringing under the scanner, their lack of depth in the playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. You can also live cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Chennai here. See the latest MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Match 9 in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live Updates

  • 7:41 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! SHOT! What a way to get things going! Lovely on drive from Quinton de Kock. Good length and around the middle, de Kock punches the drive-through mid-on to open his account with a boundary. Mumbai Indians 4/0 in 0.1 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: We are all set to begin! Umpires make their way out to the middle and Sunrisers Hyderabad players take the field. Out comes the Mumbai Indians openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for Hyderabad. Here we go…

  • 7:26 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI – David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    ‘Captain Ro’ calls it right at the TOSS, MI opt to bat vs SRH!

  • 7:24 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain – David Warner, says that he is not sure what he would’ve done had he won the toss. Tells that all 4 wickets look the same. Tells that they know what they need to do. Informs that they have made 4 changes in this game.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, says that the wicket is very hard to predict and will only get to know once the game gets going. Adds that the wicket looks a bit sluggish. Says that they have played two games and here and it is important to back your skills in the game. Informs that Adam Milne comes in for Marco Jansen. Mumbai Indians Playing XI – Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne(In for Marco Jansen), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 9 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    MI vs SRH 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT – “This is the same wicket as that of the first match of this season’s tournament. The wickets in Chennai can be described in two phases – it’s easier to score in the first 10 overs of both innings. Spin is always a significant factor at this venue, the ball turns a lot more in the second innings of the game. It’s a bit of a conundrum to the captains on winning the toss, but there could be a change of strategy,” reckon Matthew Hayden and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    ‘Fasten your seat belt mates’ – MI vs SRH from Chepauk!

  • 6:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score MI vs SRH: It is unlikely that MI will tinker with their playing XI and more so after winning a thriller against KKR. However, they would like to put up a better account of their batting as theirs is a line-up that can just throw the pitch factor out of the equation on a given day.