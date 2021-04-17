After suffering back to back defeats in the Indian Premier League 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bounce back in the season but the next challenge will not be easy for them. Hyderabad will face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Mumbai beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match from a tough situation to grab the two points as the defending champions are once again looking well balanced. For Hyderabad, Kane Williamson is expected to return to playing XI after recovering from injury, his inclusion will surely boost the morale of the team who threw away their last two games from winning positions. SRH middle-order is once disappointed everyone in the league so far as the over-dependency on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow has been increased. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - IPL 2021: Eight Uncapped Indian Players Who Impressed in The First Week

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs SRH) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 will be played on Saturday, April 17. Also Read - IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Predicted Playing 11s, Chennai Weather and Pitch Report

What are the timings of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live streaming will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match being played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the MA Chidambaram in Mumbai

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The MI vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The MI vs SRH match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the predicted XIs for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

MI vs SRH SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi