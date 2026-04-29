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MI vs SRH Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 41: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

MI vs SRH Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 41: When, Where, How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's MI will be desperate to return to winning ways as they take on Kavya Maran’s SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

MI batter Suryakumar Yadav (left) and owner Akash Ambani at a training session in Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: PTI)

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Five-time winners Mumbai Indians have their backs against the wall after just one win in their last 5 matches and are lying in 9th position currently in the IPL 2026 Points Table with just 4 points to their name. MI will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 41 of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will be desperate to get a win under their belt.

The pressure is definitely rising on Hardik Pandya as he has only 2 wins to show for his efforts this year. Another loss on Wednesday night will virtually put them out of the race to each the Playoffs stages.

Former captain Rohit Sharma has been out of action due to a hamstring injury while batter Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling for form so far this season. The Indian T20I captain has only managed to score 157 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of 142.72 with one fifty.

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Rohit’s replacement Danish Malewar has only managed a couple of runs in his two games so far increasing the worries for MI side. Even their bowling attack has been completely exposed with leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah claiming only 2 wickets in 7 games while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the season due to injury.

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Kavya Maran’s SRH, on the other hand, have been a roll recently with four wins in a row. Pat Cummins-led side are comfortably placed in 4th position on the Points Table and a win on Wednesday night will lift them up to 3rd place thanks to their superior NRR.

“The one thing I’ll say, as far as Abhishek is concerned, he is very detailed with how he plans and prepares for oppositions. He’ll know and understand what MI’s bowlers will try and present to him, particularly in the powerplay. He likes to have conversations around the different bowlers that he’s going to be coming up against in the next game. So, he’ll be well aware of potentially how they might come at him,” SRH assistant coach James Franklin said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai.

SRH hold the edge over Mumbai Indians when it comes to head-to-head record with 19 win as compared to 15 losses but MI have won 7 out of 9 games against them at Wankhede Stadium.

From “I can do it” to “Three in a row” pic.twitter.com/1t9s2VoMb7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2026

Here are all the details about Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41…

When is Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 will take place on Wednesday, April 29.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 going to take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 on TV in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 41 Predicted 12

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks/Keshav Maharaj, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Henrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge/Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain

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