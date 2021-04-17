MI vs SRH IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 9 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL, match 9 of the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar picked up three wickets apiece as defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Hardik Pandya’s brilliance in the field led to the fall of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner for 36 as Mumbai Indian fight back with quick wickets. Before that, Jonny Bairstow lead Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strong reply in 151 chase against Mumbai. Kieron Pollard played a good hand of unbeaten 35 off 22 balls to propel Mumbai to 150/5. Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up the two wickets of Quinton de Kock for 40 and Ishan Kishan for 12 as Hyderabad hurt Mumbai. Earlier, Rohit Sharma wins Toss for Mumbai. Hyderabad have made four changes to their playing 11. See the latest MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021 Match Report, MI vs SRH: Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult Guide Mumbai Indians to 13-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad