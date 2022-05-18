Mumbai: Umran Malik has been the talk of the town after his heroics in the ongoing IPL. While many plaudits have already suggested that Malik is drafted into the national side soon, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri is the latest to recommend the SRH pacer. After the game between Hyderabad and Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, Shastri urged the BCCI to give Malik a central contract straightaway before he goes astray.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

“Central contract straightaway for him (Umran Malik). Don’t let him float around, keep him in the mix with the main players and let him learn by being around the Shamis and bumrahs and see the way they train, the way they manage their workload but don’t let him go astray,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022

“I think he’ll get better and better. Look at the lines he is bowling now. You don’t want him to cut down on pace. The last thing you’d want to tell him is while looking for control you cut down on pace. What you want him to do is get his lines right. If he can attack the stumps consistently varying his length, he will trouble anyone. And he can really rattle a new guy coming in because he’s got the pace, he can keep the batter on his toes but it’s that line if he can hit the right areas without reducing his pace, it’ll make a huge difference,” Shastri added. Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

Despite being on the expensive side, Malik has picked up 21 wickets in 13 games and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022. He has also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament at 157 km/h.