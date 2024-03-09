Home

MI-W Vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 7.30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024

MI-W Vs GUJ-W, WPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: High on confidence after their morale-boosting win the previous night, Gujarat Giants will be aiming to keep the momentum against Mumbai Indians in a match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Led by Beth Mooney, Gujarat Giants lost the first four games before earning their maiden win against RCB. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are sitting second in the table with four win from six games. A win for Mumbai Indians will help them topple Delhi Capitals at the top of the table. The team that finishes on top of the table will directly qualify for the final. However, Gujarat Giants will be missing all-rounder Harleen Deol as she has been ruled out from rest of the tournament due to an injury.

MI-W Vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C)

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail (VC), Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh

MI-W Vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XIs

GG-W: Beth Mooney (C & WK), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu.

MI-W: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi

Squads

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c/wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satghare, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S. Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaer, S.B. Keerthana

