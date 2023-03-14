Home

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL Fantasy Hints: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Playing 11s, Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 14, Tuesday

Here is the Women's Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, MI-W vs GUJ-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI-W vs GUJ-W Playing 11s Women's Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's Premier League.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL Fantasy Hints: Gujarat Giants women will lock horns against Mumbai Indians Women in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 on March 14 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Giants will be desperate to register the win against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Harmanpreet-led Mumbai has done wonders so far in the game. Mumbai will be the hot favorite in this clash. Here is the Women’s Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, MI-W vs GUJ-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI-W vs GUJ-W Playing 11s Women’s Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Premier League. MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL Fantasy Hints: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Playing 11s For Match 4, Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 14, Tuesday.

TOSS – The Women’s Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place at 7.00 PM IST

Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 14, Tuesday.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia(c)

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner(vc), Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians-Women: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi

Gujarat Giants-Women: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

