MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL Fantasy Hints: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Match 4, Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 6, Monday

After getting their campaign off to a dream start, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would like to carry the momentum forward when they lock horns against Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Brabourne stadium in Match 4. RCB got their campaign off to a woeful start as they lost by 60 runs against Delhi Capitals.

TOSS – The Women’s Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7.00 PM IST

Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 6, Monday.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc)

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs RCB-W Probable Playing XIs

RCB Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Preeti Bose and Kanuka Ahuja.

MI Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

MI-W vs RCB-W Squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad

