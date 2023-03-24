Home

Sports

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023, Eliminator Fantasy Hints: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 24, DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 24, Friday

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023, Eliminator Fantasy Hints: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 24, DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 24, Friday

Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, MI-W vs UP-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI-W vs UP-W Playing 11s Women's Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's Premier League.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023, Eliminator Fantasy Hints: Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns against UP Warriorz in the eliminator of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday, March 24. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, MI-W vs UP-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI-W vs UP-W Playing 11s Women’s Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Premier League. MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Match 17 DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM IST March 21.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

You may like to read

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 3:30 PM.

Venue: DY Patil Stadium.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (vc)

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians probable playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.