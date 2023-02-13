Top Recommended Stories

Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: MI Rope in Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar

Mumbai Indians have built a formidable squad which includes the likes of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England's Natalie Sciver, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and India's one of premium bowlers Pooja Vastrakar.

Published: February 13, 2023 9:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

Mumbai Indians have built a formidable squad which includes the likes of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England’s Natalie Sciver, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and India’s one of premium bowlers Pooja Vastrakar. Sciver is the most expensive buy for them at INR 3.20 crores.

SQUAD

Harmanpreet Kaur (1.80 Cr INR), Natalie Sciver (3.20 Cr INR), Amelia Kerr (1 Cr INR), Pooja Vastrakar (1.90 Cr INR), Yastika Bhatia (1.50 Cr INR), Heather Graham (30 Lakhs), Isabelle Wong (30 Lakhs), Amanjot Kaur (50 Lakhs), Dhara Gujjar (10 Lakhs), Saika Ishaque (10 Lakhs), Hayley Matthews (40 lakhs), Humairaa Kaazi (10 Lakhs), Priyanka Bala (20 lakhs), Chloe Tyron (30 lakhs), Sonam Yadav (10 lakhs), Jintimani Kalita (10 lakhs), Neelam Bisht (10 lakhs).

Live Updates

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: FULL SQUAD | Harmanpreet Kaur (1.80 Cr INR), Natalie Schiver (3.20 Cr INR), Amelia Kerr (1 Cr INR), Pooja Vastrakar (1.90 Cr INR), Yastika Bhatia (1.50 Cr INR), Heather Graham (30 Lakhs), Isabelle Wong (30 Lakhs), Amanjot Kaur (50 Lakhs), Dhara Gujjar (10 Lakhs), Saika Ishaque (10 Lakhs), Hayley Matthews (40 lakhs), Humairaa Kaazi (10 Lakhs), Priyanka Bala (20 lakhs), Chloe Tyron (30 lakhs), Sonam Yadav (10 lakhs), Jintimani Kalita (10 lakhs), Neelam Bisht (10 lakhs).

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD! Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht will play for MI.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Priyanka Bala will play for Mumbai Indians.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Humairaa Kaazi will play for Mumbai Indians for 10 Lakhs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD! Mumbai rope in Hayley Matthews for 40 Lakhs.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Saika Ishaque will play for Mumbai for 10 lakhs!

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD! Mumbai rope in Dhara Gujjar for 10 lakhs!

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Mumbai bag Amanjot Kaur for 50 Lakhs.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Mumbai earn Isabelle Wong for 30 lakhs.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Mumbai rope in Heather Graham for 30 lakhs.

