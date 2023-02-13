Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: MI Rope in Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar

Home

Mumbai Indians have built a formidable squad which includes the likes of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England’s Natalie Sciver, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and India’s one of premium bowlers Pooja Vastrakar. Sciver is the most expensive buy for them at INR 3.20 crores.

SQUAD

Harmanpreet Kaur (1.80 Cr INR), Natalie Sciver (3.20 Cr INR), Amelia Kerr (1 Cr INR), Pooja Vastrakar (1.90 Cr INR), Yastika Bhatia (1.50 Cr INR), Heather Graham (30 Lakhs), Isabelle Wong (30 Lakhs), Amanjot Kaur (50 Lakhs), Dhara Gujjar (10 Lakhs), Saika Ishaque (10 Lakhs), Hayley Matthews (40 lakhs), Humairaa Kaazi (10 Lakhs), Priyanka Bala (20 lakhs), Chloe Tyron (30 lakhs), Sonam Yadav (10 lakhs), Jintimani Kalita (10 lakhs), Neelam Bisht (10 lakhs).

