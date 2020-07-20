MIA vs NYFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match MIA vs NYFC at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: The season got underway from February 29 and was to end on October 4, 2020 before the coronavirus wreaked the original schedule. The organisers announced a one-off MLS is Back Tournament which will be a precursor to the return of the league. 24 out of 26 MLS teams are taking part in the event. The two teams to have withdrawn include Nashville SC and FC Dallas as several of their players tested positive for the coronavirus. Like other events across the world, this is also being held behind the closed doors from July 8 to August 11.

Kick-Off Time: The MLS is Back Tournament match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC will start at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MIA vs NYFC My Dream11 Team

L Robles, J Sands, A Tinnerholm, R Matarrita, R Pizarro, A Ring, L Morgan, J Medina, Heber (vice-captain), V Castellanos (captain), M Pellegrini

MIA vs NYFC SQUADS

Inter Miami CF: Rodolfo Pizarro, Julián Carranza, Wil Trapp, A.J. DeLaGarza, Brek Shea, Ben Sweat, Mikey Ambrose, Grant Lillard, Dylan Nealis, Luis Victor Ulloa, Jay Chapman, George Acosta, David Norman, Luis Argudo, Christian Makoun, Jorge Figal, Róman Torres, Andres Reyes, Alvas Powell, Robles, John McCarthy, Drake Callender, Juan Agudelo, Robbie Robinson, Jerome Kiesewetter, Matías Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Lee Nguyen

New York City FC: James Sands, Brad Stuver, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Tayvon Gray, Alexander Ring, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jesus Medina, Juan Torres, Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, Nicolas Acevedo, Alexandru Mitrita, Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Tony Rocha, Heber, Valentin Castellanos, Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, Joe Scally

