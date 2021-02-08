MIB vs BEN Dream11 Tips

Men in Blue vs Bengali Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 1 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIB vs BEN at Montjuic Ground: The ECS T10 – Barcelona gets underway from today with five Group A matches. A total of 24 Catalonian teams are taking part in the mega event which runs from February 8 to March 12. In the opening match of the tournament, Men in Blue will take the field against Bengali.

Men in Blue vs Bengali Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Men in Blue and Bengali will take place at 12:30 PM IST – February 8. Also Read - ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule And All You Need to Know

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MIB vs BEN My Dream11 Team

Shankar Kaligatla (captain), Omar Ali (vice-captain), Shubhdeep Deb, Prasanna Jathan, Shafiqur Rahman, Tamjid Bepari, Sanjeev Tiwari, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Abhishek Borikar

MIB vs BEN Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue: Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Prasanna Jathan, Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Sanjeev Tiwari, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana

Bengali: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam

MIB vs BEN Full Squads

Men in Blue: Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Naresh Kumar, Paramjot Randhawa, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Siddhartha Tewari, Harihar Sridhar, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Prasanna Jathan, Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Sanjeev Tiwari, Atul Kesar

Bengali: Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir, Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader

