MIB vs CAT Dream11 Team Predictions

Men in Blue vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 24 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIB vs CAT at Montjuic Ground: In the penultimate match of the ECS T10 tournament, Men in Blue will take the field against Catalunya Tigers today. MIB have so far played four matches of which they have won two, lost one with other ending in a no result.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Men in Blue and Catalunya Tigers will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 12.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MIB vs CAT My Dream11 Team

Shankar Kalighatla (captain), Muhammad Armghan Khan (vice-captain), Sanjeev Tiwari, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Yasir Ali-I, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ghulam Dastgeer

MIB vs CAT Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Shubhdeep Deb

Catalunya Tigers: Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif

MIB vs CAT Full Squads

Men in Blue: Abhishek Borikar, Harpreet Singh, Sachin Sudrashana, Sri Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Shubhdeep Deb, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan

Catalunya Tigers: Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, K Sahi, A Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, S Khawar, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider

