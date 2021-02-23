MIB vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Men in Blue vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MIB vs FTH at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 19 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Men in Blue will take on Fateh CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona MIB vs FTH match will start at 5 PM IST – February 23. The last fixture between the two teams was abandoned due to rain Men in Blue have won two and lost two, with one game ending in no result. They will be aiming to record another win in the ECS T10 Barcelona competition to strengthen their chances. On the other hand, Fateh CC's two games have been abandoned due to bad weather, with the team winning just one of their remaining three fixtures. They are currently fifth in Group A and will need to turn things around quickly if they want to qualify for the knockouts. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and MIB vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, MIB vs FTH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MIB vs FTH Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Men in Blue vs Fateh CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Men in Blue and Fateh CC will take place at 4:30 PM IST – February 23.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

MIB vs FTH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lakhvir Singh Vinty

Batters – Shankar Kaligatla (C), Happy Singh (VC), Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely

All-Rounders – Naresh Kumar, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Randip Singh Daid

Bowlers – Nikhil Chowdary, Atul Kesar, Gurvinder Singh

MIB vs FTH Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue: Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa.

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Randip Singh Daid.

MIB vs FTH Squads

Men in Blue: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot, Atul Kesar, Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

Fateh CC: Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh-I, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

