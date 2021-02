BEN vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions

Bengali vs Garcia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 25 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BEN vs GRA at Montjuic Ground: In the fifth and final match of Friday, 25th overall, unbeaten Bengali will take on Garcia. Bengali have won all their four matches so far to collect eight points.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Bengali and Garcia will take place at 8:30 PM IST – February 12. Also Read - CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia at 5:00 PM IST February 12

Time: 9:00 PM IST. Also Read - XI-S vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's XI Stars vs Fateh at 3:00 PM IST February 12

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BEN vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Riaz Howlader (captain), Kuldeep Lal (vice-captain), Shafiqur Rahman, Vicky Sondhi, Tamjid Bepari, Waqar Hussain, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Hasan bin Hakim, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh

BEN vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Bengali CC: Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Shafiqur Rahman, Riaz Howlader, Tamjid Bepari, Ariful Rehman, Alauddin Siddique, Tuhin Motalab, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim and Al Amin MG

Gracia CC: Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Karandeep Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Tajinder Singh and Manoj Kumar

BEN vs GRA Full Squads

Bengali CC: Zihad Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, Alauddin Siddique, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Mahbubul Alam, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Rakibul Molik, Arman Akhter, Hasan bin Hakim, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Al Amin Mg, Muktr Hossain, Shakil Islam, and Kausar Dipu, Nadim Hussain, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Raashed Mir, Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Waqar Hussain

Gracia CC: Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh

