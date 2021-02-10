MIB vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions

Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 12 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIB vs GRA at Montjuic Ground: In the twelfth match of the tournament, Gracia, who are third in Group A, will take the field against Men in Blue.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Men in Blue and Gracia will take place at 2:30 PM IST – February 10.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MIB vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Shankar Kaligatla (captain), Kuldeep Lal (vice-captain), Sanjeev Tiwari, Abhishek Khullar, Paramjot Randhawa, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Mukhtiar Singh, Atul Kesar, Sachin Sudarshana, Trilochan Singh

MIB vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian,Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sachin Sudrashana, Shubhdeep Deb,Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi

Gracia: Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal

MIB vs GRA Full Squads

Men in Blue: Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar

Gracia: Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh

