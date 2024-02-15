Home

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Men in Blue CC vs Pak I Care

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Men in Blue CC and Pak I Care will take place at 2 PM IST – on February 8.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Team

A Arshad, Ram Kranthi, Shankar Kaligatla(vc), Naresh Kumar(c), Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, A Bedaka, Hasan Bin Hakim.

MIB vs PIC Probable Playing XIs

Men In Blue CC: A Arshad, Ram Kranthi, Shankar Kaligatla, Snehith Reddy, Omar Ali, Naresh Kumar (C), Harpreet Singh, S Balu, Sanjeev Tiwari, A Bedaka, Hasan Bin Hakim

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Abid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, A Matloob, Raja Nafees, U Ahmed, Imran Muhammad, S Ali, M Atif, Muhammad Babar (C), Sikandar Ali

