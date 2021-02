MIB vs XI-S Dream11 Team Predictions

Men in Blue vs XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 66 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s MIB vs XI-S at Montjuic Ground: Still searching for their first win, XI Stars will face Men in Blue today after losing five of their six matches so far with one producing no result. They are at the bottom of the pile in Group A standings and will take on Men in Blue who have four wins and two defeats from their seven games so far. Men in Blue vs XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MIB vs XI-S, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue Dream11 Team Player List, XI Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Men in Blue vs XI Stars Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MIB vs XI-S T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand Women's T20 3rd Place Play-Off: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Ranchi Roses vs Jamshedpur Jasmines at JSCA International Stadium Complex at 10 AM IST February 25 Thursday

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Men in Blue and XI Stars will start from 1:00 PM IST – February 25. Also Read - DEL vs HIM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Elite Group D: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur at 9 AM IST February 25 Thursday

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's 2nd T20I Match at University Oval, Dunedin 6:30 AM IST February 25 Thursday

MIB vs XI-S My Dream11 Team

Shankar Kaligatla (captain), Tabish Qahquos (vice-captain), Prasanna Jathan, Shudhdeep Deb, Hamza Khan, Zubair Ahmed, Tanveer Shah, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Umar Riaz, Atul Kesar, Abhishek Borikar

MIB vs XI-S Probable Playing XIs

Men in Blue: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Harpreet Singh, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shudhdeep Deb, Naresh Kumar, Nikhil Chowdary

XI Stars: Tabish Qahquos, Amir Hamza, Tanveer Shah, Asif Mehmood, Roheed Aslam, Aamir Sohail, Ehsan Ullah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Hamza Khan, Ali Ahmed

MIB vs XI-S Full Squads

Men in Blue: Harpreet Singh, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar

XI Stars: Imran Ashiq, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Aamir Sohail, Asif Mehmood, Ehsan Ullah, Amir Hamza, Roheed Islam, Tabish Qahqous, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Muneeb Ishfaq, Umar Riaz, Usman Shah, Muhammad Zaheer, Musadaq Mubarak, Sajid Riaz

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MIB Dream11 Team/ XI-S Dream11 Team/ Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction/ XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.