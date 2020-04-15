Former India opening batsman Kris Srikkanth on Wednesday called former Australian skipper Michael Clarke’s statement that Oz players sucked up to India skipper Virat Kohli ”ridiculous” and said that sledging cannot win you matches. Also Read - Fight Against COVID-19 is Mother of All World Cups: Ravi Shastri

"You do not win matches just by sledging. Aussie"s loss is a loss, his (Clarke) statement was ridiculous I would say," Srikkanth said while speaking on Star Sports "Cricket Connected" show.

"If you ask Nasser Hussain or Sir Vivian Richards who are experienced players, you can never score runs or get wickets through sledging.

“You need to play good cricket and showcase determination; you need to bowl well to get wickets and bat well to achieve targets. Sledging cannot help in any way according to my opinion,” he added.

Clarke had earlier accused Australian players on going soft with Kohli because of their IPL contracts.

Meanwhile, disagreeing with Clarke, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said you cannot get IPL contract by being nice to a certain player.

Meanwhile, the ICC has put all cricketing action on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.